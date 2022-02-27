Analysts Set Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Target Price at $112.00

Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $112.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FBHS. Barclays raised their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group began coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

NYSE FBHS traded up $2.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $87.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,560,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,187,249. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $96.42 and its 200 day moving average is $98.37. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a twelve month low of $80.40 and a twelve month high of $114.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.65.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. This is a positive change from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.22%.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, SVP Martin Thomas sold 4,262 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.28, for a total value of $380,511.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FBHS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 13.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,532,000 after buying an additional 14,139 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 13.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,561,000 after buying an additional 2,960 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 103.1% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 35,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,494,000 after buying an additional 17,803 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 33.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,175,000 after buying an additional 10,572 shares during the period. 84.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

