Analysts Set Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) Price Target at $41.43

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.36.

LI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Li Auto from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Li Auto in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock.

Get Li Auto alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LI. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 2.6% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Li Auto by 6.4% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its stake in shares of Li Auto by 6.2% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 8,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Li Auto by 69.0% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Li Auto by 61.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LI traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,027,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,134,179. The company has a current ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.85 and a 200-day moving average of $29.70. Li Auto has a fifty-two week low of $15.98 and a fifty-two week high of $37.45. The company has a market capitalization of $28.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -348.63 and a beta of 2.20.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.23 billion. Li Auto had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a negative return on equity of 1.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 209.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Li Auto will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Li Auto Company Profile (Get Rating)

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Li Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.