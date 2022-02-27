Analysts Set Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) PT at $60.93

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.93.

OLLI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup cut their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $73.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $95.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 36.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after buying an additional 6,823 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 29.7% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 17.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,595,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,203,000 after buying an additional 240,093 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 21.4% in the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 4.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 469,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,514,000 after buying an additional 18,430 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of OLLI opened at $43.36 on Thursday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a one year low of $39.23 and a one year high of $98.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.45 and a 200 day moving average of $60.19.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.13). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 10.03%. The firm had revenue of $383.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (Get Rating)

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.