Analysts Set OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) PT at $33.00

OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on OneSpan in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered OneSpan from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on OneSpan from $32.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of OneSpan in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ OSPN traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.50. 185,642 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,070. The firm has a market capitalization of $539.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.35 and a beta of 0.53. OneSpan has a 52 week low of $12.70 and a 52 week high of $29.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.02.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.16). OneSpan had a negative return on equity of 5.63% and a negative net margin of 8.92%. The firm had revenue of $59.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.55 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that OneSpan will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other OneSpan news, major shareholder T Kendall Hunt sold 8,011 shares of OneSpan stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total transaction of $135,946.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 147,854 shares of company stock valued at $2,432,090 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of OneSpan by 9.2% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of OneSpan by 2.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of OneSpan by 80.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,913,000 after purchasing an additional 68,423 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of OneSpan by 12.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,296,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,108,000 after purchasing an additional 144,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in OneSpan by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 107,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,739,000 after buying an additional 12,967 shares during the last quarter. 80.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions has the following functions: secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises; provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications; and facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents.

