Analysts Set Prudential plc (LON:PRU) PT at GBX 1,727.90

Shares of Prudential plc (LON:PRU – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,714 ($23.31).

A number of research firms have weighed in on PRU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,550 ($21.08) price objective on shares of Prudential in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,879 ($25.55) price target on shares of Prudential in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,680 ($22.85) to GBX 1,640 ($22.30) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 21st. UBS Group set a GBX 1,655 ($22.51) price objective on shares of Prudential in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, HSBC set a GBX 1,825 ($24.82) target price on shares of Prudential in a research note on Monday, January 17th.

LON PRU traded up GBX 68.50 ($0.93) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 1,184 ($16.10). The company had a trading volume of 7,283,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,791,163. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,250.27 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,370.94. The company has a market cap of £32.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.11. Prudential has a one year low of GBX 1,095.50 ($14.90) and a one year high of GBX 1,566 ($21.30).

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, the United States, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; mutual funds; life insurance; property and casualty insurance; and group insurance.

