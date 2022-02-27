Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) Given New $60.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Mizuho from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PLAN has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Anaplan from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Anaplan from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Anaplan from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley cut Anaplan from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Anaplan from $77.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $66.00.

PLAN opened at $48.51 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.39. The firm has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.90 and a beta of 1.96. Anaplan has a 1-year low of $39.92 and a 1-year high of $70.25.

In other news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total transaction of $1,347,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Ana G. Pinczuk sold 10,170 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total transaction of $460,192.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 140,724 shares of company stock worth $6,435,667 over the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Anaplan by 0.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anaplan during the 2nd quarter valued at $516,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Anaplan by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 687,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,667,000 after buying an additional 8,485 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Anaplan by 200.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 605,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,279,000 after buying an additional 403,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Anaplan by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,055,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,563,000 after buying an additional 380,448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

