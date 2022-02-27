Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Price Target Increased to €70.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) had its price target upped by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €68.00 ($77.27) to €70.00 ($79.55) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BUD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Bank of America raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €75.00 ($85.23) to €82.00 ($93.18) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.45.

Shares of NYSE BUD opened at $66.05 on Friday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12-month low of $54.08 and a 12-month high of $79.67. The company has a market cap of $130.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.09.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 9,416 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 10.6% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,832 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 0.8% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 21,978 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 4,460 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.2% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,715 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

