Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Price Target Increased to €82.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Barclays from €75.00 ($85.23) to €82.00 ($93.18) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the consumer goods maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €64.00 ($72.73) to €65.00 ($73.86) in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $54.08 to $79.67 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.45.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BUD opened at $66.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $130.78 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.02 and its 200-day moving average is $60.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.65. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52 week low of $54.08 and a 52 week high of $79.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Solitude Financial Services increased its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 12.4% in the third quarter. Solitude Financial Services now owns 25,332 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services increased its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 157.9% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 619 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank increased its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 58.4% during the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 2,265 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the second quarter worth about $1,185,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 28.9% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,625 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (Get Rating)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.