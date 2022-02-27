Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Price Target Increased to €82.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Barclays from €75.00 ($85.23) to €82.00 ($93.18) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the consumer goods maker’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €64.00 ($72.73) to €65.00 ($73.86) in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $54.08 to $79.67 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.45.
Shares of NYSE:BUD opened at $66.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $130.78 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.02 and its 200-day moving average is $60.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.65. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52 week low of $54.08 and a 52 week high of $79.67.
About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (Get Rating)
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD)
- 3 Glass Stocks that Could Sharpen Your Portfolio
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in March
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/21 – 2/25
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.