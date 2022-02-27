Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Trading 5.3% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) shares were up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Friday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from €68.00 to €70.00. The stock traded as high as $65.34 and last traded at $65.32. Approximately 42,583 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,391,893 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.04.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Redburn Partners upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $54.08 to $79.67 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €75.00 ($85.23) to €82.00 ($93.18) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.45.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BUD. Dodge & Cox bought a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter worth $910,682,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 72.7% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,141,676 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $628,168,000 after acquiring an additional 4,691,448 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,289,006 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $501,899,000 after purchasing an additional 92,839 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,853,892 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $112,253,000 after purchasing an additional 389,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 9.3% during the third quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,454,680 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $82,015,000 after purchasing an additional 123,429 shares in the last quarter.

The company has a market cap of $130.78 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.02 and a 200 day moving average of $60.09.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

