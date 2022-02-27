Antares Pharma’s (ATRS) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $5.00 price objective on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Antares Pharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.
ATRS stock opened at $3.49 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Antares Pharma has a 52-week low of $3.11 and a 52-week high of $4.63. The firm has a market cap of $593.44 million, a P/E ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.52.
Antares Pharma, Inc is a combination drug device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies. Its proprietary products include XYOSTED injection, OTREXUP injection for subcutaneous use, and Sumatriptan injection.
