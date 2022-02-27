Antares Pharma’s (ATRS) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $5.00 price objective on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Antares Pharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Get Antares Pharma alerts:

ATRS stock opened at $3.49 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Antares Pharma has a 52-week low of $3.11 and a 52-week high of $4.63. The firm has a market cap of $593.44 million, a P/E ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.52.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Antares Pharma by 78.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 129,473 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 56,842 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Antares Pharma by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 120,394 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 42,199 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Antares Pharma by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Antares Pharma by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 256,622 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 16,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Antares Pharma by 104.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 294,879 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 150,979 shares during the last quarter. 48.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Antares Pharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

Antares Pharma, Inc is a combination drug device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies. Its proprietary products include XYOSTED injection, OTREXUP injection for subcutaneous use, and Sumatriptan injection.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Antares Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antares Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.