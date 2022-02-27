Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.48 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) to report sales of $1.48 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Antero Resources’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.41 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.57 billion. Antero Resources reported sales of $1.20 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 23.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Antero Resources will report full-year sales of $5.89 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.61 billion to $6.59 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $5.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.26 billion to $6.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Antero Resources.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.18). Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 4.04% and a positive return on equity of 7.44%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Antero Resources from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Antero Resources from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Antero Resources from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Antero Resources from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Antero Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.81.

Shares of NYSE:AR traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,638,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,463,662. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.65 and a beta of 4.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.14. Antero Resources has a fifty-two week low of $8.64 and a fifty-two week high of $22.82.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,925,205 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $401,189,000 after purchasing an additional 94,788 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 7.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,237,500 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $230,186,000 after acquiring an additional 831,519 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,148,331 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $90,095,000 after acquiring an additional 94,814 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 29.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,041,200 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $76,015,000 after acquiring an additional 911,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Slate Path Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 18.3% in the third quarter. Slate Path Capital LP now owns 3,750,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $70,538,000 after acquiring an additional 580,000 shares in the last quarter. 77.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil. The firm focuses on marketing and utilization of excess firm transportation capacity, and equity method investment in Antero Midstream Corporation.

