Anyswap (ANY) Market Cap Hits $249.46 Million

Anyswap (CURRENCY:ANY) traded 9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 27th. Over the last week, Anyswap has traded down 14.3% against the US dollar. Anyswap has a total market cap of $249.46 million and approximately $17.05 million worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Anyswap coin can now be purchased for $13.38 or 0.00035686 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Anyswap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002668 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001921 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00046429 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,600.61 or 0.06934308 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,400.91 or 0.99726549 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00045783 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.41 or 0.00054429 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003105 BTC.

About Anyswap

Anyswap’s genesis date was July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 coins. The official message board for Anyswap is medium.com/@anyswap . Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @AnyswapNetwork . The official website for Anyswap is anyswap.exchange/dashboard

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap is a fully decentralized cross-chain swap protocol, based on Fusion DCRM technology, with automated pricing and liquidity system. Anyswap enables swaps between any coins on any blockchain which uses ECDSA or EdDSA as signature algorithm, including BTC, ETH, USDT, XRP, LTC, FSN, etc. “

Anyswap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anyswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Anyswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Anyswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Anyswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.