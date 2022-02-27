APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) Shares Sold by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al cut its position in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) by 55.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,242 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in APi Group were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of APi Group by 6.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,771,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,902,000 after acquiring an additional 806,577 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in APi Group by 24.9% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,034,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,508,000 after buying an additional 1,601,468 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in APi Group by 19.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,043,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,246,000 after buying an additional 1,001,995 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its position in APi Group by 6.1% during the third quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 3,232,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,774,000 after buying an additional 184,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in APi Group by 15.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,197,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,065,000 after buying an additional 435,681 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:APG opened at $21.91 on Friday. APi Group Co. has a 52 week low of $18.32 and a 52 week high of $26.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.73 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.72.

APG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on APi Group from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup initiated coverage on APi Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded APi Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services primarily in North America. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions, and HVAC and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

