AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

APPF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AppFolio from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Stephens raised AppFolio from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $114.50.

Get AppFolio alerts:

Shares of APPF stock opened at $112.98 on Friday. AppFolio has a fifty-two week low of $103.63 and a fifty-two week high of $169.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,883.00 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.16.

In other news, Director Janet Kerr sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.38, for a total value of $42,833.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Jason Robert Randall sold 8,203 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $1,000,109.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 36.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in AppFolio during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AppFolio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of AppFolio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 170.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 540 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in AppFolio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. 65.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AppFolio Company Profile (Get Rating)

AppFolio, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software solutions. The firm caters to small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers the following solutions: AppFolio Property Manager, Tenant Screening Services, Maintenance Contact Center, Premium Leads, Tenant Debt Collections and MyCase.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AppFolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppFolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.