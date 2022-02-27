Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aprea Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing novel cancer therapeutics which reactivate the mutant tumor suppressor protein, p53. The Company’s lead drug candidate, APR-246, a first-in-class small molecule p53 reactivator, is in clinical development for myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myeloid leukemia as well as additional hematologic and solid tumor malignancies. Aprea Therapeutics Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts. “

Get Aprea Therapeutics alerts:

APRE opened at $1.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 0.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.79. Aprea Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.46 and a 12 month high of $7.80.

In other news, SVP Gregory Alan Korbel sold 27,500 shares of Aprea Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.96, for a total value of $108,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $606,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Aprea Therapeutics by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,019,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,975,000 after acquiring an additional 21,649 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Aprea Therapeutics by 292.9% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 41,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 30,671 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Aprea Therapeutics by 264.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 43,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Aprea Therapeutics by 575.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 353,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 301,511 shares in the last quarter. 34.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aprea Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapeutics that reactivate mutant p53 tumor suppressor protein. The company's lead product candidate is APR-246 (Eprenetapopt), a small molecule p53 reactivator that is in late-stage clinical development for the treatment of hematologic malignancies, including myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and acute myeloid leukemia, as well as for relapsed/refractory TP53 mutant chronic lymphoid leukemia; and gastric, bladder, and non-small cell lung cancers.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aprea Therapeutics (APRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aprea Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aprea Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.