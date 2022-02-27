Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) PT Raised to €146.00

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from €145.00 ($164.77) to €146.00 ($165.91) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on ARKAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Arkema from €136.00 ($154.55) to €142.00 ($161.36) in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arkema from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arkema in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays increased their price target on Arkema from €124.00 ($140.91) to €129.00 ($146.59) in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Arkema from €123.00 ($139.77) to €120.00 ($136.36) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.29.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ARKAY opened at $139.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $144.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.49. The stock has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.86, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.39. Arkema has a 52-week low of $110.00 and a 52-week high of $152.18.

Arkema SA engages in manufacturing and supply of chemical products. It operates through followings segments: High Performance Materials, Industrials Specialties, and Coating Solutions. The High Performance Materials segment includes the Technical Polymers, Filtration and Adsorption and Organic Peroxides business units and provides solutions with high value added, used in varied sectors such as transportation, oil extraction, renewable energies, consumer goods, electronics, construction, coatings, and water treatment.

