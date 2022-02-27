Arnon Katz Sells 34,543 Shares of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) Stock

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating) insider Arnon Katz sold 34,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.65, for a total value of $264,253.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Arnon Katz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Sunday, February 20th, Arnon Katz sold 21,707 shares of RealReal stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total value of $164,539.06.

Shares of REAL stock opened at $8.43 on Friday. The RealReal, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.81 and a 12-month high of $28.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $778.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 2.54.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.09. RealReal had a negative return on equity of 132.56% and a negative net margin of 58.19%. The firm had revenue of $145.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.57) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 71.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The RealReal, Inc. will post -2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of RealReal by 327.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 164,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after buying an additional 125,790 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of RealReal by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,946,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,033,000 after buying an additional 870,578 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of RealReal by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,700,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,743,000 after buying an additional 151,717 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of RealReal by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 109,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 3,902 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of RealReal by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 102,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after buying an additional 15,677 shares during the period. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

REAL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded RealReal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on RealReal from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research upgraded RealReal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on RealReal from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on RealReal from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.88.

RealReal Company Profile

The RealReal, Inc is an online luxury consignment site, which engages in the consignment of luxury goods across multiple categories, including women’s, men’s, kids, jewelry, watches, home and art. It sells pieces from designers such as Chanel, Christian Louboutin, Gucci, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Celine, Jimmy Choo, Burberry, and Valentino.

