Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.88 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $263 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $206.80 million.

Shares of Assured Guaranty stock traded up $7.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,071,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,175. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.32. Assured Guaranty has a 12-month low of $41.10 and a 12-month high of $63.98. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $3.09. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 45.76%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Assured Guaranty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Assured Guaranty’s payout ratio is 16.33%.

Separately, MKM Partners boosted their price target on Assured Guaranty from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGO. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 8,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 2,956 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Assured Guaranty by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 3,327 shares during the period. 93.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Assured Guaranty Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of credit protection products to the U.S. and international public finance, and structured finance markets through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The Insurance segment consists of the company’s domestic and foreign insurance subsidiaries and their wholly-owned subsidiaries that provide credit protection products to the U.S.

