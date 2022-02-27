Aston Martin Lagonda Global’s (AML) Hold Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global (LON:AML – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,800 ($24.48) price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on AML. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($23.12) target price on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 2,900 ($39.44) target price on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 2,300 ($31.28).

Shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global stock opened at GBX 997.20 ($13.56) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 189.38, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,240.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,571.98. Aston Martin Lagonda Global has a twelve month low of GBX 897.80 ($12.21) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,262 ($30.76). The firm has a market cap of £1.16 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.56.

In other news, insider Tobias Moers purchased 4,500 shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,223 ($16.63) per share, for a total transaction of £55,035 ($74,847.00). Also, insider Michael de Picciotto bought 25,000 shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,399 ($19.03) per share, for a total transaction of £349,750 ($475,656.19). Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 49,821 shares of company stock worth $65,513,972.

About Aston Martin Lagonda Global

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells luxury sports cars under the Aston Martin and Lagonda brand names worldwide. It also engages in the sale of parts; servicing and restoration of vehicles; and motorsport activities. The company sells its vehicles through a network of dealers.

