Atea Pharmaceuticals (AVIR) to Release Earnings on Monday

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 28th. Analysts expect Atea Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Atea Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $6.37 on Friday. Atea Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $5.50 and a 1-year high of $83.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.85.

In other Atea Pharmaceuticals news, Director Polly A. Murphy acquired 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.57 per share, with a total value of $102,840.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,781,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644,396 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 110.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,325,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,601 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,080,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,662,000 after acquiring an additional 48,197 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 1,253.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 789,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,954,000 after acquiring an additional 731,027 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 395,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares during the period. 78.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Atea Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

