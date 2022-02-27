Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $60.33 Million

Equities analysts predict that Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER – Get Rating) will report $60.33 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Aterian’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $60.40 million and the lowest is $60.26 million. Aterian posted sales of $41.49 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Aterian will report full year sales of $244.83 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $244.75 million to $244.90 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $271.88 million, with estimates ranging from $271.86 million to $271.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Aterian.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ATER shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aterian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Aterian from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on shares of Aterian from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Aterian has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.83.

In related news, CRO Tomer Pascal sold 103,737 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.16, for a total transaction of $431,545.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Joseph A. Risico sold 87,287 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.16, for a total transaction of $363,113.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 285,176 shares of company stock worth $1,186,332. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Aterian by 225.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 41,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 29,032 shares during the period. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aterian in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,213,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Aterian in the third quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Aterian in the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aterian in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,053,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ATER traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $3.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,891,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,878,608. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.56 and a 200 day moving average of $5.83. The stock has a market cap of $164.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 2.78. Aterian has a 12-month low of $2.45 and a 12-month high of $47.80.

Aterian, Inc is a technology enabled consumer products company. The company’s brands include hOme, Vremi, Xtava and RIF6. Its product categories include home and kitchen appliances, kitchenware, environmental appliances, beauty related products and consumer electronics. The company was founded by Yaniv Sarig Zion in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

