Atria Investments LLC Acquires 412 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $1,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Trust Services LTA boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 20,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,387,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 492 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 7,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Vijay Mayadas sold 25,208 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.00, for a total value of $4,386,192.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 12,488 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.11, for a total transaction of $2,161,797.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,174 shares of company stock valued at $9,754,377 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

BR opened at $148.25 on Friday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.58 and a 52-week high of $185.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.44 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.75.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 39.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 56.02%.

Several research firms have issued reports on BR. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

