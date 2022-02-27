Atria Investments LLC Cuts Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Atria Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,670 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $1,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pitcairn Co. grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.4% during the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 3.6% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,819 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 20.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 587 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.6% during the third quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 17,137 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.1% during the third quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 5,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CNI shares. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$168.00 to C$170.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$172.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.35.

Canadian National Railway stock opened at $124.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $122.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.10. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $100.66 and a fifty-two week high of $136.22. The company has a market capitalization of $87.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.80.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 19.91%. Canadian National Railway’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.579 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.34%.

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

