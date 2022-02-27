Atria Investments LLC Grows Stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,672 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $1,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 49,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 123,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,993,000 after acquiring an additional 37,224 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842 shares in the last quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 70,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,801,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,298,000 after purchasing an additional 261,599 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FMB opened at $54.84 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.63. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 1-year low of $54.64 and a 1-year high of $57.84.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%.

