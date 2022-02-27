Atria Investments LLC Has $1.74 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 58.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,369 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,574 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCZ. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $34,000. American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1,269.4% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 193.3% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $59,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SCZ opened at $67.16 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $63.66 and a twelve month high of $79.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.67.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.064 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.