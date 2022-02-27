Atria Investments LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) by 38.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,644 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,169 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Maximus were worth $2,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Maximus by 0.5% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,248,378 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $103,865,000 after purchasing an additional 5,912 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Maximus by 4.5% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,742 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maximus in the third quarter valued at about $325,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Maximus by 37.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 66,367 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,522,000 after buying an additional 18,167 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Maximus by 12.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 88,611 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $7,372,000 after buying an additional 9,964 shares during the period. 93.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Maximus alerts:

Shares of MMS stock opened at $78.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.13. Maximus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.26 and a 1-year high of $96.05.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Maximus had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 22.04%. Maximus’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Maximus, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Maximus’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total value of $1,046,797.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Maximus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

Maximus Company Profile (Get Rating)

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government and human services programs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers a variety of business process services, and appeals and assessments for state, provincial and national government programs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Maximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.