Atria Investments LLC Purchases 1,021 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Atria Investments LLC grew its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,143 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CMI. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cummins by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 15,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,814,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 27,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,663,000 after buying an additional 3,063 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 43,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,558,000 after buying an additional 6,293 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 925,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,684,000 after buying an additional 123,111 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,076,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cummins alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $246.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Cummins from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Cummins from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $282.62.

In other news, insider Jill E. Cook sold 3,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.04, for a total value of $646,141.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

CMI stock opened at $203.85 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $228.19. The stock has a market cap of $29.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.02. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $198.13 and a 1 year high of $277.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.23). Cummins had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 8.87%. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 17.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.75%.

Cummins announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 14th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Cummins Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.