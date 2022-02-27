Atria Investments LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 474 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PRU. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Prudential Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in Prudential Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 79.4% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 56.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

In related news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 2,951 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.35, for a total value of $334,495.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Nicholas C. Silitch sold 10,001 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.97, for a total value of $1,229,822.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 225,645 shares of company stock worth $25,796,249. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.87.

Shares of NYSE PRU opened at $112.80 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $113.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.47 and a 1-year high of $124.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.16, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.63.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.74. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 11.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 9th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.22%.

Prudential Financial Profile (Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.