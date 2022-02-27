AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Receives $90.22 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $90.22.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of AtriCure in a report on Thursday. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on AtriCure from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded AtriCure from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

Get AtriCure alerts:

In other news, insider Tonya Austin sold 1,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.88, for a total transaction of $108,304.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 6,737 shares of company stock worth $457,303 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATRC. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in AtriCure by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,868 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,301 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 3,433 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AtriCure in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,442,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AtriCure in the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 64,620 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,126,000 after acquiring an additional 11,858 shares in the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ATRC opened at $68.56 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.08 and a beta of 1.16. AtriCure has a 52 week low of $57.56 and a 52 week high of $89.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The medical device company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.01). AtriCure had a net margin of 18.30% and a negative return on equity of 11.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AtriCure will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

AtriCure Company Profile (Get Rating)

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AtriCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AtriCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.