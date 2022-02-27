Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) Receives $32.60 Average Price Target from Analysts

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.00.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AUPH. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer upgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

In other news, Director Jill Leversage acquired 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.04 per share, for a total transaction of $32,064.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AUPH. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 717.1% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 33.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AUPH traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.24. 2,646,352 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,482,425. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.66. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $9.72 and a fifty-two week high of $33.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.42 and a beta of 0.85.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

