Auto (AUTO) Market Capitalization Achieves $22.56 Million

Auto (CURRENCY:AUTO) traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 27th. Auto has a market capitalization of $22.56 million and approximately $8.59 million worth of Auto was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Auto coin can currently be bought for $425.66 or 0.01078647 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Auto has traded 8.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Auto Coin Profile

Auto is a coin. Auto’s total supply is 53,003 coins. Auto’s official Twitter account is @autofarmnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Cube is an Ethereum-based security platform for the autonomous car. With the use of blockchain tecnology, Cube's team has created a security system that protects autonomous vehicles from hacking. AUTO is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Cube's platform. “

Auto Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Auto should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Auto using one of the exchanges listed above.

