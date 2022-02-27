AutoCanada Inc. (OTCMKTS:AOCIF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

AutoCanada Inc. (OTCMKTS:AOCIF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.42.

AOCIF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$48.50 to C$49.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$47.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$64.50 to C$65.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Maxim Group lowered their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$60.00 to C$59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$65.00 to C$60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Get AutoCanada alerts:

AOCIF remained flat at $$26.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.86. AutoCanada has a fifty-two week low of $21.98 and a fifty-two week high of $47.00.

AutoCanada, Inc engages in the operation of franchised automobile dealerships. It operates through the Canada and United States geographical segment. The firm offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle maintenance, and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AutoCanada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoCanada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.