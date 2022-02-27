AutoCanada Inc. (OTCMKTS:AOCIF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Posted by on Feb 27th, 2022

AutoCanada Inc. (OTCMKTS:AOCIF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.42.

AOCIF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$48.50 to C$49.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$47.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$64.50 to C$65.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Maxim Group lowered their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$60.00 to C$59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$65.00 to C$60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd.

AOCIF remained flat at $$26.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.86. AutoCanada has a fifty-two week low of $21.98 and a fifty-two week high of $47.00.

About AutoCanada (Get Rating)

AutoCanada, Inc engages in the operation of franchised automobile dealerships. It operates through the Canada and United States geographical segment. The firm offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle maintenance, and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection products.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for AutoCanada (OTCMKTS:AOCIF)

Receive News & Ratings for AutoCanada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoCanada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.