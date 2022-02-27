Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) PT Lowered to $220.00

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $250.00 to $220.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the software company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 0.17% from the company’s current price.

ADSK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Autodesk from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Autodesk from $340.00 to $298.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Barclays cut their price objective on Autodesk from $289.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Autodesk from $330.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.44.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $219.62 on Friday. Autodesk has a twelve month low of $199.63 and a twelve month high of $344.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $48.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.48 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $251.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $281.03.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.06. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 51.50%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Autodesk’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Autodesk will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 4,724 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.27, for a total value of $1,210,619.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 197 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total value of $51,312.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,000 shares of company stock worth $1,283,095 in the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADSK. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Autodesk by 154.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,654,510 shares of the software company’s stock worth $772,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,242 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Autodesk by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,839,301 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,641,953,000 after purchasing an additional 902,168 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,181,000. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Autodesk by 14.5% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,897,362 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,966,921,000 after purchasing an additional 875,015 shares during the period. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in Autodesk during the third quarter worth approximately $233,355,000. 88.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

