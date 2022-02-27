Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $48.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $60.00.

AGR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Mizuho cut Avangrid from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $48.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avangrid from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut Avangrid from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.50.

Shares of Avangrid stock opened at $44.93 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.77 and a 200 day moving average of $49.98. Avangrid has a 12 month low of $42.20 and a 12 month high of $55.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.06. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 10.14%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Avangrid’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Avangrid will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Avangrid’s payout ratio is 85.02%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGR. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Avangrid by 79.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,354,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $267,105,000 after buying an additional 2,374,803 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Avangrid by 79.6% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,738,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $136,617,000 after buying an additional 1,214,303 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Avangrid by 1,755.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 457,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,214,000 after buying an additional 432,446 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Avangrid by 23.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,677,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,296,000 after buying an additional 313,371 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Avangrid by 144.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 521,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,822,000 after buying an additional 308,114 shares during the period. 10.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relates to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related to such activities.

