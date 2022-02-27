Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.720-$2.880 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.980. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.98 billion-$3.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3 billion.Avaya also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.580-$0.660 EPS.
NYSE:AVYA traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.73. 1,097,083 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,948,211. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.73 and a beta of 1.46. Avaya has a twelve month low of $12.23 and a twelve month high of $32.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42.
Avaya (NYSE:AVYA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.27). Avaya had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a positive return on equity of 59.67%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Avaya will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.
In related news, CAO Kevin Speed sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total transaction of $200,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen Spears sold 23,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total transaction of $488,733.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,748 shares of company stock worth $1,321,734 in the last ninety days. 2.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Avaya by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Avaya in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,201,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Avaya by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 116,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Avaya by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 103,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,000 after acquiring an additional 9,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Avaya by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 897,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,763,000 after purchasing an additional 246,400 shares during the last quarter.
Avaya Company Profile (Get Rating)
Avaya Holdings Corp. is a global provider of digital communication products, solutions and services for businesses. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment develops, markets and sells unified communications and collaboration and contact center solutions, offered on-premise, in the cloud or as a hybrid solution.
