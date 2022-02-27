Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.720-$2.880 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.980. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.98 billion-$3.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3 billion.Avaya also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.580-$0.660 EPS.

NYSE:AVYA traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.73. 1,097,083 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,948,211. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.73 and a beta of 1.46. Avaya has a twelve month low of $12.23 and a twelve month high of $32.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.27). Avaya had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a positive return on equity of 59.67%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Avaya will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AVYA. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Avaya from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Avaya from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Cowen cut their price target on Avaya from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Avaya from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Avaya from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.13.

In related news, CAO Kevin Speed sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total transaction of $200,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen Spears sold 23,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total transaction of $488,733.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,748 shares of company stock worth $1,321,734 in the last ninety days. 2.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Avaya by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Avaya in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,201,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Avaya by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 116,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Avaya by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 103,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,000 after acquiring an additional 9,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Avaya by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 897,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,763,000 after purchasing an additional 246,400 shares during the last quarter.

Avaya Holdings Corp. is a global provider of digital communication products, solutions and services for businesses. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment develops, markets and sells unified communications and collaboration and contact center solutions, offered on-premise, in the cloud or as a hybrid solution.

