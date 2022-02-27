Avient (NYSE:AVNT) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.950-$0.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.910. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.24 billion-$1.24 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.26 billion.

NYSE AVNT traded up $2.60 on Friday, hitting $52.92. The company had a trading volume of 314,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,986. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.63. Avient has a 12-month low of $42.57 and a 12-month high of $61.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.53.

Get Avient alerts:

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Avient had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avient will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.237 per share. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Avient’s payout ratio is 38.15%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AVNT shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Avient from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup raised their price target on Avient from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Avient from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Avient from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avient in the fourth quarter valued at about $397,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avient in the fourth quarter valued at about $838,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avient in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,121,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Avient by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 24,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Avient by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 36,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

About Avient (Get Rating)

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers, and silicone colorants.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.