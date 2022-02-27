AVITA Medical (RCEL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 28th. Analysts expect AVITA Medical to post earnings of ($0.43) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:RCEL opened at $9.03 on Friday. AVITA Medical has a 12-month low of $8.15 and a 12-month high of $25.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.07 million, a P/E ratio of -9.51 and a beta of 1.04.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered AVITA Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

In related news, CEO Michael S. Perry sold 10,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.74, for a total transaction of $94,496.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RCEL. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in AVITA Medical by 408.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of AVITA Medical by 124.8% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 15,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 75,590 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in AVITA Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $181,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in AVITA Medical by 1,034.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 14,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of AVITA Medical by 1,248.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 14,987 shares in the last quarter. 33.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVITA Medical Company Profile

AVITA Medical, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of technology platform that enables point-of-care autologous skin restoration for multiple unmet needs. Its product RECELL system is a device that enables healthcare professionals to produce a suspension of spray-on skin cells using a small sample of the patient’s own skin for the treatment of acute thermal burns.

