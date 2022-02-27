Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) Shares Gap Up to $130.15

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $130.15, but opened at $136.58. Axon Enterprise shares last traded at $126.46, with a volume of 1,942 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AXON. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.29.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is $142.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.50. The firm has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -135.49, a P/E/G ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 0.43.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.29. Axon Enterprise had a negative net margin of 6.95% and a negative return on equity of 5.59%. The business had revenue of $217.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Axon Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 39,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total value of $7,078,273.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Luke Larson sold 5,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.60, for a total transaction of $899,197.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 72,775 shares of company stock valued at $10,362,476 and have sold 48,588 shares valued at $8,548,476. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXON. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter valued at about $519,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the second quarter valued at $1,087,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the second quarter valued at $339,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the second quarter valued at $34,252,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the second quarter worth about $419,000. 75.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile (NASDAQ:AXON)

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.