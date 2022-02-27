B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) – Analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of B2Gold in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 23rd. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.32.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11. B2Gold had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 26.32%.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Scotiabank cut their target price on B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered B2Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on B2Gold from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James set a $6.00 target price on B2Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, B2Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.16.

Shares of BTG opened at $4.08 on Friday. B2Gold has a 52-week low of $3.30 and a 52-week high of $5.37. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in B2Gold by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 29,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 2,774 shares during the period. Smith Group Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of B2Gold by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 7,879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of B2Gold by 12.5% in the third quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 32,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567 shares in the last quarter. Natixis grew its stake in shares of B2Gold by 20.2% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 25,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 4,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of B2Gold by 12.2% in the third quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 42,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,612 shares in the last quarter. 52.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.21%.

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

