Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $28.84 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) will report sales of $28.84 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Ballard Power Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $31.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $25.90 million. Ballard Power Systems reported sales of $28.59 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Friday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems will report full year sales of $96.67 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $93.70 million to $99.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $122.11 million, with estimates ranging from $113.00 million to $138.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ballard Power Systems.

Get Ballard Power Systems alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on BLDP shares. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.35.

Ballard Power Systems stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.79. 3,876,275 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,530,467. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.87. Ballard Power Systems has a 52 week low of $8.31 and a 52 week high of $30.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of -34.96 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 20.12, a current ratio of 20.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLDP. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 225,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 8,275 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 403,072 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,308,000 after buying an additional 131,140 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Ballard Power Systems by 2,042.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 568,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,292,000 after purchasing an additional 541,499 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Ballard Power Systems by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 74,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 18,424 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,496,749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,841,000 after buying an additional 368,213 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ballard Power Systems (BLDP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.