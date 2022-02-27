Balyasny Asset Management LLC Acquires 277,234 Shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) by 958.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 306,160 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 277,234 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned 1.09% of Visteon worth $28,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visteon by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Visteon by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Visteon by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Visteon by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Visteon by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 39,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,755,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter.

Get Visteon alerts:

VC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Visteon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $119.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Barclays increased their price target on Visteon from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Visteon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Visteon from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Visteon from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Visteon has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.10.

NASDAQ:VC opened at $124.60 on Friday. Visteon Co. has a 12 month low of $91.59 and a 12 month high of $136.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.86 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $1.61. Visteon had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $786.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. Visteon’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Visteon Co. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Visteon Company Profile (Get Rating)

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Visteon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visteon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.