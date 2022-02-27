Balyasny Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC cut its position in Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,250,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100,330 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned about 0.86% of Outfront Media worth $31,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OUT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Outfront Media during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Outfront Media by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Outfront Media in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Outfront Media in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Outfront Media in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $233,000. 97.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Outfront Media from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Outfront Media from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Outfront Media from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.67.

NYSE:OUT opened at $27.17 on Friday. Outfront Media Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.93 and a 1 year high of $28.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.27 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.34 and a 200-day moving average of $25.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.09). Outfront Media had a negative net margin of 2.34% and a negative return on equity of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $464.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Outfront Media Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. This is an increase from Outfront Media’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Outfront Media’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -97.56%.

OUTFRONT Media, Inc engages in the provision of leasing services of advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways and roadways; and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

