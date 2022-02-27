Balyasny Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Rating) by 147.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,285,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 765,917 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Urban Edge Properties were worth $23,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 83.3% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 113,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 51,570 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Urban Edge Properties during the third quarter worth about $216,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Urban Edge Properties by 57.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 166,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,048,000 after acquiring an additional 60,662 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc acquired a new position in Urban Edge Properties during the third quarter worth about $1,676,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in Urban Edge Properties during the third quarter worth about $183,000. 94.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:UE opened at $18.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 4.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.44. Urban Edge Properties has a 1-year low of $16.05 and a 1-year high of $20.33.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.29. Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 7.90%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. This is a positive change from Urban Edge Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Urban Edge Properties’s payout ratio is presently 88.24%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.94.

Urban Edge Properties is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, malls, and warehouse parks. The company was founded on June 18, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

