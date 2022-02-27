Balyasny Asset Management LLC Has $24.35 Million Holdings in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) by 309.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 333,108 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 251,705 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alteryx were worth $24,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Alteryx by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 195,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Alteryx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $462,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Alteryx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $435,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in Alteryx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,667,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Alteryx by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 119,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,750,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. 67.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AYX shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Alteryx from $89.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America cut Alteryx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $84.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Alteryx from $100.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Alteryx from $97.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Alteryx in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.14.

In other news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total transaction of $164,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Timothy I. Maudlin sold 9,233 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total value of $514,739.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AYX opened at $61.24 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.85 and a beta of 0.68. Alteryx, Inc. has a one year low of $49.67 and a one year high of $98.99.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.13. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 29.89% and a negative net margin of 33.51%. The firm had revenue of $173.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alteryx, Inc. will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

