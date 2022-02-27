Balyasny Asset Management LLC Has $27.12 Million Holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 64.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 386,029 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 697,152 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $27,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HIG. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 142.1% in the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 197.9% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 21.9% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.00.

Shares of NYSE HIG opened at $70.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $23.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.02. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.37 and a 12 month high of $78.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.16.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.50. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 10.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.19%.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 83,733 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total transaction of $5,918,248.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

