Balyasny Asset Management LLC Has $33.60 Million Stock Holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 574,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 192,025 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $33,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 12.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 256,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,048,000 after buying an additional 28,050 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 38,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after buying an additional 4,443 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 0.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 752,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,876,000 after buying an additional 3,454 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 10.5% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the second quarter valued at approximately $23,783,000. 78.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Steel Dynamics stock opened at $69.01 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.87. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a one year low of $40.61 and a one year high of $74.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a PE ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.49.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.84 by ($0.06). Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 63.43% and a net margin of 17.46%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Steel Dynamics’s revenue was up 104.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 12.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on STLD. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Steel Dynamics from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Wolfe Research lowered Steel Dynamics from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Steel Dynamics from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Steel Dynamics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.83.

Steel Dynamics Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel, long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail, and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

