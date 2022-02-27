Balyasny Asset Management LLC Sells 84,776 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC cut its position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,046 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 84,776 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $27,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 3.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,390,072 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,672,128,000 after buying an additional 198,947 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 189.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,632,393 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $809,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,686 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,478,690 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $733,060,000 after purchasing an additional 304,054 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 954,181 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $471,858,000 after purchasing an additional 17,279 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Paycom Software by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 853,432 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $423,088,000 after acquiring an additional 192,835 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PAYC opened at $335.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.21 billion, a PE ratio of 113.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $353.54 and its 200 day moving average is $437.41. Paycom Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $296.68 and a fifty-two week high of $558.97.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $284.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.84 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 17.31%. Paycom Software’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Paycom Software from $500.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $360.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 14th. DA Davidson raised Paycom Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $550.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Paycom Software from $655.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Paycom Software from $640.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $433.21.

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

