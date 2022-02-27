Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lowered its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Rating) by 29.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,800 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,517 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Banco Santander-Chile were worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSAC. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 329.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 90,195 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 69,181 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 313.9% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 63,545 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 48,194 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 348.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,080,264 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,464,000 after purchasing an additional 839,383 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.51% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander-Chile stock opened at $19.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.97. Banco Santander-Chile has a 12-month low of $15.37 and a 12-month high of $26.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $710.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.48 million. Banco Santander-Chile had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 20.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Banco Santander-Chile will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Banco Santander-Chile from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

Banco Santander Chile SA engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Other. The Retail banking segment offers consumer loans, credit cards, auto loans, commercial loans, foreign exchange, mortgage loans, debit cards, checking accounts, savings products, mutual funds, stock brokerage and insurance brokerage.

