Banco Santander, S.A. (BME:SAN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Banco Santander, S.A. (BME:SAN – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €3.89 ($4.42).

SAN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.90 ($4.43) price objective on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Banco Santander from €3.90 ($4.43) to €4.00 ($4.55) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €4.10 ($4.66) price target on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. UBS Group set a €4.40 ($5.00) price target on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €3.30 ($3.75) price target on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Banco Santander has a 12-month low of €5.27 ($5.99) and a 12-month high of €6.25 ($7.10).

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

