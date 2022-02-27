Bank of America Trims Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Target Price to $30.00

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by Bank of America from $75.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has an “underperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 1.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on EVBG. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Everbridge from $178.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. TheStreet lowered Everbridge from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Everbridge from $178.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Everbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, decreased their price target on shares of Everbridge from $200.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Everbridge currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.50.

EVBG opened at $30.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.20 and a beta of 0.77. Everbridge has a 12 month low of $27.81 and a 12 month high of $167.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.24 and a 200 day moving average of $110.06.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 8.93% and a negative net margin of 25.73%. The company had revenue of $102.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Everbridge will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Everbridge news, CEO Patrick Brickley sold 6,625 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total value of $335,622.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bruns H. Grayson purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.08 per share, for a total transaction of $670,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in Everbridge in the third quarter worth $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 2,757.1% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 71.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 1,466.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the last quarter.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

